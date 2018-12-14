Cute!

What could be better than David Beckham? Why, David Beckham and a dog of course!

In what appears to be the plot to our very favourite dream, DB has taken to Instagram to share a super adorable snap as he snuggled up to a fluffy pup.

Cuddling up to his furry mate, David shared the cute snap – adding an ‘I love you’ sticker to the shot.

Yup, way too sweet.

It appears David has decided to snub the allegations surrounding a bit of a tiff with his wife of almost twenty years, Victoria.

According to a bout of unconfirmed speculation, VB is said to left the recent British Fashion Awards feeling slightly miffed following some on-stage jokes about her 43-year-old husband.

It’s said Victoria was upset after comedian Jack Whitehall made a string of gags about her ‘fella, despite her being the one who was up for an award.

It’s claimed that Jack had joked that David had managed to upstage his 44-yerar-old wife at the recent royal wedding – before adding that he’d also outshone the bride herself, Meghan Markle!

‘David is here tonight fresh from winning the royal wedding, congratulations on that. Whole day, all that planning, the Givenchy dress and all anyone could talk about on Twitter was how good you looked in a morning suit,’ Jack joked.

Whilst Jack was just having a bit of a chuckle, an insider claimed to The Sun that the jokes had fallen on deaf ears for Posh Spice.

However, reps for the couple have asserted there to be absolutely no bad blood, with David’s spokesperson sharing: ‘David, Victoria and Brooklyn had a fantastic night together at the Awards and party.’

Well, that settles that then!