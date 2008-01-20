David Beckham invites ex-teammates to Spice Girls gig

Manchester United stars to bond over Girl Power

David Beckham has invited all his former Manchester United teammates to the Spice Girls gig at the Manchester Arena on Wednesday.

Top of the VIP list is good mate Gary Neville, 32 – who was best man at Posh and Becks’ wedding.

The footballers have been allocated a special box, so they’ll get the best view in the house, reports the Sunday Mirror.

Can’t wait to see all the boys singing along to 2 Become 1.

Meanwhile, Becks, 32, is reportedly set to provide backing vocals for 36-year-old rapper pal Snoop Dogg’s next single.

‘Snoop thought it’d be a laugh and David is going to give it a real go,’ a source tells The People.

‘They are huge names so the song’s bound to be a hit – even if it’s no good.’

