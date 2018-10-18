David has made some surprising confessions about his relationship

Despite being one of the most famous couples in the world, Victoria and David Beckham are usually coy when it comes to discussing their marriage.

But in a surprisingly open interview, footie player David has now opened up about his relationship with Vic, describing it as ‘hard work’ and ‘complicated’.

In a clip from The Project – set to air Sunday evening in Australia – the 43-year-old admitted: ‘To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work.

‘It becomes a little more complicated.’

When host Lisa Wilkinson asked: ‘Do you get sick of the tabloids?’ the dad-of-four replied: ‘The thing we have to do is protect our children.’

David – who shares kids Brooklyn, 19. Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven with Victoria – also opened up about fatherhood in the candid chat, explaining: ‘Sometimes it’s the little things that make the biggest difference. I’ve noticed that with my children.’

The former England player then went on to confess that he only has ‘one regret’ in life which will be revealed when the interview airs in full.

This comes after Posh and Becks were forced to hit back at divorce rumours earlier this year, with Victoria, 44, previously speaking out about the speculation.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, the former Spice Girls star said: ‘People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal.

‘But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair.’

She added they’re stronger together than as individuals: ‘It’s all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.’