With genes like David Beckham‘s, it must be pretty flipping cool to be a part of his brood.

Right? Right.

And so, we’re as delighted as ever for another update from the Beckham’s annual family vacay – and yes, its still as incredible as ever.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-four has shared a series of snaps from his family holiday to the luxurious Bali.

In the series of snaps, all the Beckham brood pose for their 43-year-old dad. David writes: ‘Beautiful faces and beautiful places Happy Holidays’.

In the first snap, their youngest daughter seven-year-old Harper poses for the camera with pink paint under her eyes… a new Victoria Beckham trend?!

In the following snap, the Beckham’s oldest son, 19-year-old Brooklyn poses with a tray of pretty yummy looking sushi.

Following this David has also added a snap of 13-year-old Cruz enjoying a (non alcoholic, we hope) beverage in the sunshine.

In another snap posted by the father, 15-year-old Romeo poses whilst balancing on a paddle board.

Fans have been quick to comment on David’s cute holiday post. One user shares: ‘So cute ! The best wishes for you’.

Agreeing, another adds: ‘Happy memories with gorgeous children x’. Another writes: ‘Beautiful harper and all looking good boys!’.

People of Instagram, we utterly agree.

43-year-old mum-of-four Victoria has also been sharing updates from all the way across the globe.

Most recently, she had shared a snap of her family splashing around in the ocean – complimented by David’s brand new skinhead look!

Victoria writes: ‘Love my babies kisses from us all x VB’.

Its been quite the summer for the Beckham family.

In fact, the gang have already embarked on three family trips – having already visited Montenegro and Croatia before touching down in Bali.

Yup, it pays to be a Beckham.