Happy Birthday, Becks!

Despite not looking a day over 30, it’s a big day for David Beckham as the football star is turning 44.

And after a busy few weeks jetting off on work trips, Becks is celebrating by spending some well earned time with his family.

But that hasn’t stopped middle son, Romeo cheekily mocking his dad David with a brutal card.

Sharing a glimpse of the hilarious message, the 16-year-old posted a grey card with silver wording on Instagram, which read: ‘Dad I got you this card because it matches your hair.’

Clearly amused by the post, he then added a laughing emoji and tagged his famous dad.

Romeo – who David shares with wife Victoria Beckham along with children Brooklyn, 20, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven – then went on share a sweet selfie alongside his dad from their family holiday to Bali last year.

He added the caption: ‘Happy birthday dad I hope you have an amazing day ❤️ love you so much @davidbeckham.’

Teenager Cruz has obviously been taking tips off his older brother, as he also posted a photo of the card he chose.

Next to a funny snap of a Chimpanzee with his tongue out, it read: ‘Dad, growing old is inevitable, but growing up is optional.’

Tributing DB, Cruz added: ‘Happy birthday dad have a amazing day thank you for all you have done for me i love you @davidbeckham ❤️🔥.’

Fashion designer Victoria, 45, has since given fans a behind-the-scenes look into how the famous family are spending Becks’ birthday.

Panning her camera around their London mansion, silver presents can be seen piled high along with huge balloons and a celebration sign hanging from the fireplace.

Speaking in the background, little Harper can be heard saying: ‘It’s daddy’s birthday, me and mummy have been wrapping these and putting these down. Happy Birthday daddy, love you bye!’

Vic also added the caption: ‘Happy Birthday daddy, we love you so much!’

David later revealed his daughter had made him a sausage sandwich for his special day.

AW! We can’t wait for more snaps!