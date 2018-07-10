David Beckham will no doubt be spoiling his little girl today as Harper turns seven-years-old.

The only daughter of David and Victoria Beckham will celebrate her special day with her family, and David couldn’t resist paying tribute to his youngest child.

Taking to Instagram this morning, he shared a black and white snap of them both which shows Harper cuddling up to her famous father while wearing dungarees and a crop top.

As she grins for the camera, the youngster pulls David in close and has her arm wrapped around him and poses with her other arm on her hip.

Harper loves her daddy 💕💕💕 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:56pm PDT

Becky captioned the pic: ‘What can I say about my little princess other than she is perfect in every possible way …. Harper Seven has turned 7.

‘Happy birthday to my big girl … This little one is so loved by her brothers , mummy and daddy… Special special little girl ♥️ makes me smile every single day ♥️’ Awwwww.

Of course, David’s post was inundated with birthday messages and well wishes for Harper and has already got over 500,000 likes.

Victoria also posted a happy birthday snap to her only girl, a selfie of her with Harper and her 15-year-old son Romeo.

She captioned it: ‘Happy Birthday baby girl x We love u so so much x so many kisses!!! X Mummy,Daddy,Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruzie x.’

The former Spice Girl also gave fans a glimpse of Harper’s birthday celebrations by posting pictures of balloons to her Instagram story this morning.

The cute posts comes after Victoria shared a touching photo of the daddy daughter duo last week which showed them sharing a special moment.

In the photo, Harper is dressed in her school uniform as she sits on the dining room table and shares a cuddle with the tattooed star.

Victoria simply captioned the photo: ‘Harper loves her daddy 💕💕💕’

Brooklyn Beckham also wished his little sister a happy birthday today by posting a picture on his Instagram story.

The 19-year-old shared a snap of Harper’s feet in a pair of pink and white roller skates. Alongside it he wrote: ‘Happy birthday Harper Seven Beckham xxxx love you.’