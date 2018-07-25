So much cuteness!

Family man David Beckham has made his followers go ‘awwww’ once again after he shared an adorable throwback photo on Tuesday.

The former England player took to Instagram with a never-seen-before snap of him and his dad Ted to mark his 70th birthday.

In the black-and-white pic, his dad can be seen sporting a moustache and middle parting, while 43-year-old David proved his love of the game from a young age as he was dressed in a Manchester United hat while holding onto a football.

‘Happy birthday dad’, Becks wrote, adding: ‘Nice tash btw 😂 now you can see where I got my change of hair styles 😆 Have the most amazing day you deserve it .. Happy 70th love you x’

But while we can’t get over David’s cheeky smile, followers noticed the dad-of-four’s striking resemblance to his youngest son, Cruz.

‘Omg Cruz is your photocopy! 👍🏻😀’, said one fan, while another agreed: ‘Omg….i thought itz Cruz 😅’.

While a third simply added: ‘Cruz, is that you???’

While David will no doubt be celebrating with his dad on his big day, the whole Beckham family – including wife Victoria Beckham and four children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper – are currently soaking up the sun across the pond in LA.

And they look to be having a great time after 44-year-old Victoria shared a hilarious video of her hubby trying (and failing) to start his motorbike earlier this week.

Meanwhile, teenager Brooklyn has also recently reunited with his family after he decided to drop out of his university course at Parsons School of Design in New York.

A source close to the family told The Mirror that the oldest Beckham boy had decided to defer the four year course due to ‘homesickness’.

‘It sounds as if he was truly homesick and was feeling lonely out there’, the insider revealed.

‘He adores his family, in the end it was the lure to come back to them all that swung it’.

And it looks like the eldest Beckham is glad to be back with the rest of the clan as he’s been snapped having an amazing time in LA this week.

We reckon David and Victoria and very happy to have Brooklyn back!