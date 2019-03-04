This is so cute!

Proud parents David and Victoria Beckham have shared adorable tributes to their son Brooklyn on his 20th birthday.

The football star took to his Instagram account today with a string of sweet throwback photos of his eldest as a child.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: David Beckham melts hearts as he cuddles up to daughter Harper on holiday in rare family snaps: ‘So precious’

In one snap, the aspiring photographer can be seen staring into the camera while in the bath with his face covered in bubbles.

‘Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham,’ David, 43, simply wrote on the snap.

Meanwhile a second photo sees a fresh faced Brooklyn with a cheeky grin on his fan as he poses outside in the sun while flexing his muscles.

This time, Becks used his son’s nickname ‘Buster’ to caption the adorable photo. How cute is that?

Meanwhile, David – who also shares Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven, with wife Victoria – then went on share a final photo cuddling up to his son on the football pitch.

The snap – which sees David and Brooklyn decked out in a Manchester United kit – had a sweet caption alongside it.

‘20 years ago today this little man came into our lives …,’ he wrote.

‘We couldn’t be prouder of the man he has grown up to become and the passion he has for everything he does… We love you Bust happy birthday big boy ♥️ @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham@romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#HarperSeven.’

And fans couldn’t wait to comment, as one said: ‘20 years ago! Wow that has flown! Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham @davidbeckhamyou have done well!’

‘Adorable,’ said another, while a third added: ‘I remember him coming on the pitch. It was so cute 😍.’

Victoria has also shared some snaps of her son as a child, including THIS sweet throwback.

‘Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham,’ she wrote alongside it.

‘I can’t believe you are 20 today! I couldn’t be prouder of the man you have become, you really are everything to us all, we love you more than you could ever know 💙 kisses and happy happy birthday xxxx 💙💙💙💙.’ AW!

Brooklyn’s girlfriend Hana Cross is yet to post anything on social media for her beau, but we reckon she has something special planned.

The couple jetted to Paris for Valentine’s Day and shared a string of sweet photos celebrating the most romantic day of the year.

We can’t wait to see what Hana, 21, has in store for Brooklyn!