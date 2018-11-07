Baby faced Becks!

Ageing like fine wine, fans of David Beckham have followed his glittering career for decades.

Taking to Instagram today, the 43-year-old footballing legend reminded followers of where it all began – sharing a snap of his humble beginnings as he reflected on childhood.

Captioning the snap of baby-faced Becks posing in his Manchester United footie kit, the father-of-four shared: ‘My dream was to always be a professional footballer.

‘My love for the game inspired me as person and gave me the belief & discipline to be successful in a sport that I love…’

Speaking of his plans to start a new team called Inter Miami, David then added: ‘I hope that tonight we get to fulfill a dream of giving the same chance to inspire our people, our fans of Miami with our true vision of legacy @intermiamicf.’

Replying to the snap, fans have been very quick to point out how similar baby Becks is to his 13-year-old son Cruz.

One said: ‘Wow, Cruz right there!!‘

‘David or Cruz Beckham? You look like your sons!!❤❤,’ said another.

Yup, twinning!

David, who is also the father to 19-year-old Brooklyn, 16-year-old Romeo and Harper, seven, recently opened up about fatherhood in a candid interview.

Speaking of his Superdads campaign work with UNICEF, David told Men’s Health: ‘I’m still learning new things about fatherhood every day.

‘You never stop learning. I was 24 when I had Brooklyn. Four kids now and nearly 20 years of experience as a father, and you never stop learning.’

Celebrating Father’s Day earlier in the year, David’s wife of nineteen years shared a sweet message for the ‘best daddy in the world’.

‘We all love u so much!!! x so many kisses from us all x,’ said Victoria.

