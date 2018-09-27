David pleaded not guilty to the offence back in August

David Beckham was noticeably absent from his speeding offence trial at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today, and now we know where he was.

The former footballer just so happened to be sitting in traffic elsewhere in London – and he wasn’t happy about it.

Posting a selfie to his Instagram story, David, 43, revealed he was ‘angry’ ay the traffic in the Capital.

The father-of-four looked rather moody as he reclined in the passenger seat wearing a pair of dark sunglasses and a grey beanie hat.

He was later pictured arriving at Kings Cross St Pancras, and is no doubt heading to Paris for Fashion Week where he will join his wife Victoria.

But while Becks was preparing for a getaway to the French capital, his lawyer Nick Freeman was attempting to fight his speeding offence in court.

David is accused of driving a borrowed Bentley at 59mph in a 40mph zone on the A40 in Paddington shortly after 5.30pm on January 23.

However, the former sportsman – who shares kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 11, and seven-year-old Harper with Victoria – has claimed he was notified of the offence too late to be legally prosecuted.

Nick told a previous hearing there was ‘no issue’ with the speed alleged.

He also said the notice of intended prosecution arrived one day outside the statutory 14-day window, and was therefore ‘defective’.

On August 17, David entered a not-guilty plea to a charge of exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a local traffic order.