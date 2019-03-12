You NEED to see this video...

David Beckham was left horrified after James Corden played a hilarious prank on him during an episode of The Late Late Show.

The footie star has recently earned himself a brand new statue at LA Galaxy’s stadium, which gave mischievous James the perfect opportunity to have some fun.

Replacing the statue for a copy that looked absolutely nothing like him – complete with a bizarre chin and HUGE bum – 43-year-old David was filmed seeing it for the first time.

As the curtain dropped on the unflattering model, David’s face was a picture as he stared blankly and began to clap unenthusiastically.

‘It’s slightly different than it was when I saw it in Chicago,’ the polite star said while James burst into laughter from behind the scenes.

The ‘sculptor’ (or actor) then explained: ‘I believe, what I did here was try to capture you in motion.’

To which David replied: ‘Yeah but there was capturing me in motion but also making me…look at my chin!’

Not holding back, the football legend – who shares kids Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven, with wife Victoria – then added: ‘I honestly look like Stretch Armstrong. If my kids were to see this I think they would just cry to be honest.

‘I don’t want to offend you but this is such a big thing for me. It’s taken a year to get to this point.

‘There is no way that can go in front of the stadium. It’s embarrassing.’

After lots more awkward moments – including a man continuously calling him ‘Dave’ even though he hates it – the tip of the iceberg came when a careless forklift driver knocked over the statue.

Although the dad-of-four didn’t seem too bothered, as he whispered: ‘I think you’ve done me a favour there mate.’ LOL!

Luckily, the football legend took it in his stride and burst into laughter when James ran out to expose the prank.

Meanwhile the REAL model created in David’s honour was revealed outside the Dignity Health Sports Park in California at the beginning of the month which was slightly less scary…

Now, excuse us while we go and watch this hilarious sketch on loop…