Oh to have dinner with the Beckhams...

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham might be busy parents of four with their own business empires, but it looks like they still have time for each other.

And while taking a break from work, the A-List pair enjoyed a very special date night as they headed to a London restaurant for a spot of fine dining.

Sharing a glimpse into his evening, football star David posted multiple videos of the pair enjoying some Middle Eastern food from eatery Coal Office based in Kings Cross.

In one clip, 43-year-old David’s plate can be seen piled high with colourful food, meanwhile a second video captures the restaurant come alive with music.

Far from your average candlelit dinner, the waiters can be seen dancing around the couple while delicious-looking desserts are laid out in front of them, covering the table in an unusual design.

And while we think the display looks more like a piece of art than food, Becks clearly enjoyed it as he later took to Instagram with the simple word ‘yum’.

Although 44-year-old Victoria doesn’t feature in her hubby’s social media posts – with the videos only showing a glimpse of one of their female pals – the restaurant has since thanked the A-List pair for tasting their menu.

‘It was fun treating David and Victoria Beckham to our Josperized Aubergine and plenty of other Jerusalem dishes!,’ they wrote alongside a video.

They also joked their dessert was ‘wider than a football pitch,’ before adding: ‘Guess we passed the test, thanks for coming @davidbeckham.’

Meanwhile, David’s posts come after Victoria praised her husband when she was asked about celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary this year.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, the fashion designer – who shares Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, with Becks – gushed: ‘I’m really lucky.

‘With David I really found my soulmate. He’s a great husband [and] a fantastic dad. He’s the best dad. He really is.’

