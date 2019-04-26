Lucky Victoria!

He might be an international heartthrob, but David Beckham gave his wife Victoria a glimpse of the future with a gruesome picture yesterday.

Taking to Instagram, the former England captain shared a photoshopped snap of him taken from footballing magazine Four Four Two in 1988, which joked what he might look like in 20 years.

And with missing teeth, a receding hairline and a monobrow – it’s not exactly the Becks we’re used to.

Sharing the image with his 55 million followers, 43-year-old David added the hilarious comment: ‘Apparently what I’m going to look like in 2020. How lucky are u @victoriabeckham.’

Before adding: ‘The future is bright’.

Luckily, we reckon the dad-of-four has still got a few years left before he ends up looking like a toothless old man!

This comes after Victoria, 45, and David recently jetted back from an incredible trip to LA for an Easter break with kids Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven.

The family certainly made the most of their time in the sunshine, as Vic and little Harper attended showbiz pal Eva Longoria’s festive party last week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, 44-year-old Victoria shared a string of snaps from the sweet bash in California, with one showing her daughter hanging out with some adorable bunnies.

In the snap, Harper can be seen cuddling a white rabbit with a big grin on her face.

‘Harper is getting ready for Easter. Kisses and thank you for a beautiful day @EvaLongoria,’ Victoria wrote. AW!

But it looks like it’s back to reality for the famous family as Victoria headed to work yesterday with her youngest in toe.

David also returned to his duties as an ambassador for Haig Club as he jetted to Johannesburg to attend a showbiz party for the Whiskey company.