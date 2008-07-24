David Duchovny: I’ve seen a UFO

The X-Files star saw something in the sky

David Duchovny says he once saw a UFO.

‘I believe I saw a UFO once, about 1982, but I don’t know what it was,’ he tells the Daily Star.

‘I saw something in the sky that disappeared.’

But David, 46, says at the time he doubted the experience.

‘I was having a hard time then, you know, life,’ he adds. ‘There was something in the air and it was gone.

‘I thought, “You’ve got to get some rest David.”’

The X-Files: I Want To Believe is released in the UK on 1 August.

Sarah Goodall