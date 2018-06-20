#couplegoals

Let’s face it, David and Victoria Beckham are the original power couple.

They’ve literally taken the music, fashion and sporting industry by storm for the past 20 years…

But where did it all begin? Well, Spice Girls star Victoria famously revealed that she wrote her number on the back of a plane ticket at a charity football match back in 1997 – and that’s basically how Posh and Becks was born.

After a year of making the whole nation fall in love with them, the couple announced that they were engaged in 1998 following a romantic dinner proposal from footie legend, David.

It didn’t take long before these two tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Ireland in 1999 (who can forget THOSE giant cushioned thrones they read their vowels on…).

Flash forward a few years and David and Victoria are now proud parents to four children – Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and six-year-old Harper – and are basically King and Queen of a huge empire.

#familygoals, or what?

But while we know a lot about their history, these two usually like to keep the details of their relationship private and haven’t always been ones to share loved-up snaps.

That is until recently, where we’ve seen the pair pack on a load on Instagram PDA – including THIS adorable selfie shared by 43-year-old Vic.

The couple have also stayed solid in the wake of recent divorce rumours – which they strongly denied and labelled as ‘nonsense’ – and proved this by sharing some romantic photos from an outing at London Fashion Week Men’s. How adorable is this?

#momentcaptured ❤ 📷 @katrinaisrael A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 10, 2018 at 8:02am PDT

So, in honour of this sweet shot we’ve collated all of their cutest couple moments over the years in one place so you don’t have to. You’re welcome!