The family reportedly arrived in Bali at the weekend

David and Victoria Beckham have faced a very dramatic start to their holiday in Bali after a huge earthquake struck the neighbouring island of Lombok.

The famous family were thought to have landed in the tropical holiday destination with their kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, on Saturday when the quake struck.

According to reports, Becks was just 60 miles from the centre of the natural disaster – which killed 142 people – with a source telling The Sun: ‘They certainly felt the earthquake.

‘The children, especially, were a little bit shaken but they are all fine. Their thoughts are obviously with the victims.’

The scary earthquake measured 7.0 magnitude and other celebrities including Chrissy Teigen and Gary Barlow were also caught up in the chaos.

Sharing his own experience on Twitter, Take That star Gary, 47, wrote: ‘Thank you for your concern – we’re all fine – a bit shaken up.’

Before later adding: ‘This morning I bumped into so many British families leaving Bali. How lucky we are to have that choice. I’ve had the misfortune of being in 7 earthquakes but none have felt more deep and raw as last nights. Followed by numerous after shocks. Praying for everyone affected.’

Mum-of-two Chrissy, who was in Bali with singer-husband John Legend and their children Luna, two, and two-month-old Miles, also live tweeted the shaking.

‘Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of “hooooooly sh** this is happening”’, the TV presenter told her 10.6 million followers. just being my sweet, peaceful self A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 29, 2018 at 12:21am PDT

Although the Beckhams are yet to speak out on their Indonesian break, it comes after they jetted back from their second home in LA where they enjoyed some down-time with good friend Gordon Ramsay, his wife Tana and their children.

Sending our love to all those affected by the earthquake.