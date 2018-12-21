From their adorable brood of four to their marriage of almost two decades, the famous couple are a force to be reckoned with.

Most recently, the Beckham clan headed off to the UK’s answer to Lapland for a fun day out on the (probably fake) snow.

Joined by their four kids, 19-year-old Brooklyn, 16-year-old Romeo, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, the family appear to have had the jolliest of days.

Taking loyal followers along for the ride, 44-year-old VB and her 43-year-old husband have shared a series of adorable snaps from their family day out.

In one snap, a very smiley David snuggled up to one lucky elf as the pair spooned on the floor.

Sharing her husband’s close encounter with his festive friend, Victoria captioned the snap: ‘He enjoyed it so much he had a cuddle with an elf!’

In another snap shared to the fashion mogul’s Instagram, the Beckham brood pose with their extended family as the cousins all grinned for the shot.

‘Nana and papa with (almost) all their grandchildren,’ Vics captioned the post.

Continuing her little sharing session, Victoria also posted a snap of her entire brood posing next to a range of festive pals.

As the four Beckham siblings grin for the sweet shot, VB revealed they’d had a ‘fun day out’.

In another post, Harper enjoyed some seasonal activities as she decorated some gingerbread cookies.

With David by her side, VB captioned the sweet clip: ‘Not sure who is having more fun decorating the cookies.’

In a snap shared to David’s account, the father-of-four snuggled up the eldest in his brood.

Smiling with Brooklyn for the cute snap, David shared: ‘Handsome Boy @brooklynbeckham.’

Can we come next time, you guys?!