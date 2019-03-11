Woah!

Hold on to your hats people, because David and Victoria Beckham are now officially billionaires.

Yep, after years of building their own empire, Brand Beckham have raked in a whopping one billion dollars which is the equivalent of £700 million. We’re not jealous at all…

Apparently, the couple have enjoyed a recent spike in earnings thanks to 43-year-old Becks’ lucrative football career, sports endorsement deals and not to mention his own brand of whisky.

According to The Mirror, the dad-of-four’s wages are split between three companies – Footwork Productions, Beckham Brand Holdings and DB Ventures Ltd.

So, here comes the big numbers… Footwork Productions reportedly makes £208.3m, Beckham Brand Holdings has a revenue of £260.8m, and DB Ventures Ltd has raked in £90m.

The former England captain also has a long list of endorsement deals, including ones with Samsung, Adidas, Pepsi and H&M.

And Vic, 44, isn’t doing too badly herself with a worldwide fashion business and make-up line, as well as the ongoing Spice Girls comeback.

While Victoria Beckham Ltd has a balance of £100m, Moody Productions – from the star’s Spice Girl days – is worth £10m.

If that wasn’t eyewatering enough, as well as their £35 million London home, the pair also own a string of other houses including their £6m Cotswolds retreat where the whole family spent New Years.

David and Victoria’s kids are set to add to Brand Beckham’s earnings with 20-year-old Brooklyn following a career in photography, while Romeo, 16, has already shot a huge modelling with Burberry.

Teenager Cruz, 14, also recorded his own Christmas pop song back in 2016 and little Harper, seven, has a whole host of hobbies including reading, ice-skating, skiing and horse riding.

All in a day’s work, ey guys?