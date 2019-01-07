This is adorable!

After a tough 2018, Victoria Beckham and husband David are well and truly laying divorce rumours to bed as they put on a loved up display over the weekend.

Yup, all eyes were on the A-list couple as they stepped out at the presentation for David’s Peaky Blinders collaboration with Kent & Curwen during London Fashion Week Men’s.

And despite usually keeping their private life… well, private, Posh and Becks decided to give us one of the cutest PDA moments we’ve seen in ages.

Leaning into his wife, football star David kissed Victoria on the cheek as she gave a small smile and pecked him back. AW!

At the glitzy event, 43-year-old David looked effortlessly cool as he slipped into a grey tweed two-piece with a pair of flared trousers.

Meanwhile, Victoria opted for a tailored suit from her own VB collection paired with a ruffled pink blouse.

The parents-of-four were also joined by their eldest son, 19-year-old Brooklyn Beckham, and his new girlfriend, model Hana Cross.

And the famous brood had no qualms posing up a storm for the cameras, with Vic even gushing on Insta: ‘So proud of @davidbeckham and @daniel.kearns at the @kentandcurwen presentation this morning x @brooklynbeckham kisses VB.’

This comes after David and Victoria were forced to address the state of their 19-year marriage in an interview earlier this year.

Speaking to Vogue, the fashion designer said: ‘People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal.

‘But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair.’

The Beckhams have recently returned to London from the Cotswolds, where they enjoyed some family time over the Christmas period.

They also hosted a VERY lavish star-studded New Year’s Eve party at their country mansion, complete with a 300k firework display set to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.