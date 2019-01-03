Davina McCall SLAMS cruel trolls who brand her ‘too skinny’ in bikini snaps

Davina has hit back at her haters

Davina McCall just released her 15th exercise DVD last month, so it’s fair to say she’s one of the fittest celebs we know.

And if you’re in any doubt, just take a trip over to her Instagram account where you’ll catch a glimpse of her rock hard abs and seriously toned legs.

More: ‘How dare you?’ Davina McCall hits back and tells fans ‘stop calling me skinny’ after posting bikini snaps

But despite inspiring us all to get healthy this New Year, unfortunately 51-year-old Davina isn’t immune to body-shaming. And now the telly star has spoken out about receiving abuse from online trolls.

Admitting how she’s affected by negative comments, Davina told Metro: ‘I want to promote health and fitness and that’s why I get slightly irked with people going, “I’m too skinny” because I am really healthy.

‘I mean, I go to the doctors once a year for a little MOT and every year they go, ‘Bloody hell, you’re amazing.’

‘And, in fact, I’ve probably got healthier. Like my cholesterol is better, my blood pressure’s amazing, my BMI is perfect, I’m within the normal range, I’m not at the bottom of the range for all those naysayers. So that bugs me because I’m a very healthy person.’

As an advocate for body positivity and empowering women, the presenter has also confessed she hopes shaming will soon become a thing of the past.

‘I’m hoping that it’s not going to [stick around] because I feel like this whole body shaming is a new thing and I’m hoping that it will go like it’s come; it will just sort of peter out and get boring because actually there’s enough shaming going on in the world,’ she continued.

‘We just don’t need to do that to each other.’

She then finally added: ‘Everybody just needs to look after themselves and stop judging other people.’

This comes after Davina faced criticism after she posted a photograph of herself wearing a bikini last summer, with many followers branding her ‘unhealthy’.

However, that hasn’t stopped the mum-of-three getting into a two-piece and showing off her incredible body as she shared THIS incredible photo over Christmas.

She unapologetically wrote beside it: ‘Gratuitous pictures of me in a bikini … Dont care what you think 😂😂👍🏻 I feel good in my skin. And leading a healthy life is a huge part of why I feel body positive. I don’t judge anyone for the life they choose or the shape they are .

‘Life is too frickin short … if you hate all of this stuff then seriously unfollow me.’

