The TV presenter looks AMAZING

Davina McCall prides herself on her amazing gym-honed body and has sold millions of DVD’s worldwide.

Since rising to fame in the early 1990s, the presenter has gone through three pregnancies, released numerous fitness plans and done one VERY gruelling Sport Relief task.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

As the first picture in our gallery shows, a 27-year-old Davina is bronzed and toned when she’s announced as an MTV VJ in 1994.

The star seems pretty confident with her body, showing it off in a figure-hugging gown in 1998 and donning an incredibly sexy plunging floor-sweeper for the Q Awards in 2000.

When Davina gets hitched to second husband Matthew Robertson in Herefordshire in 2000, she looks amazing in a strapless white dress.

Davina’s shape naturally changes when she falls pregnant with her first child Holly. Stepping out in London in 2001, she displays a neat bump.

More: EXCLUSIVE: Davina McCall reveals her top health and fitness secrets

It’s clear that Davina is proud of her stomach each time she’s expecting. In 2006, she showcases her HUGE tum in a clingy midi.

Presenting Big Brother at the time, Davina shows her funny side by having the words ‘Big Mutha’ emblazoned across her frock.

Davina later reveals that she’s put on 4st each time she’s pregnant – but she’s never been in a rush to lose weight immediately after giving birth.

‘It was only a year after having each baby that I told myself: “Right, I have to step up the gym and get myself in shape again,”‘ she says.

‘I got rid of my mum-tum, but there are still bits of excess skin there. Although every woman who’s had a baby will have that!’

Despite this, Davina has opened up about her tummy being her favourite part of her body. But there’s one part of her figure that she’s not so keen on.

‘My legs have always been my worst feature,’ she says.

‘I have cellulite, flabby knees, no muscle and severe cankles [fat ankles]. Even though my body is pretty athletic, if I put on any weight it goes straight to my thighs.’

Davina is clearly super-fit in February 2014 when she runs, swims and cycles across the UK for Sport Relief. But after getting injured, she ends up putting on 8lbs.

‘I had a knee injury but was still carb-loading as if I was burning 8,500 calories and I just got bigger. I had a muffin top and everything was tighter,’ she tells us. However, by January 2015 she’s back in the gym and looking better than ever.

Since then, the telly presenter is still spending her free time in the gym and following her shock spilt from husband Matthew in December 2017, Davina is even working towards becoming a personal trainer.

But following criticism for her incredibly sculpted body, the telly star is forced to defend herself next to another photo of her rock hard abs.

‘Hi. It is the beginning of the summer. And this is a [bikini] selfie. And it probably won’t be the last. No apologies. Because I cannot quite believe I am posting pictures of myself in bikinis still,’ she writes in the caption.

Explaining how she manages to maintain her figure, the mum-of-three continues: ‘I get asked all the time how many times I work out a week. Three times minimum… four ideally… 45 mins to an hour. Can’t run at the mo so I do a mixture strength and cardio…’

Before adding: ‘I have so much to be grateful for… my kids are number one but right behind them at no 2 is how my fitness journey has made me feel’.

Check out her transformation below!