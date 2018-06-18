Fathers day was a cause for celebration for the dad-to-be.

Yesterday was Father’s Day, and so people of the world united in celebration of dads far and wide – including our very favourite dad-to-be Declan Donnelly.

It’s never too early to start celebrating, right Dec?!

Dec, who is expecting his first child with wife Ali Astall, has taken to social media to share some kind words for Father’s Day ahead of his own plunge into parenthood.

Dec writes: ‘Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there, to all the Dads that have passed and of course, all of the Dads to be! Have a great day. D x’.

Fans have been quick to reply kind messages back to the dad-to-be, with replies reading things such as: ‘Absolutely and of course to all the step dad’s who have stepped up to the mark of being a great role model’.

Another writes, ‘Happy fathers day to you Dec, daddy to be i personally cannot wait for Baby Donnelly to come along’.

Dec and wife Ali, who tied the knot back in 2015 after a year of dating, had announced the happy news of their first child back in March of this year after the news had leaked within the press.

Taking to Instagram to share a snap of himself and Ali on their wedding day, Dec writes: ‘Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages‘.

Dec then adds, ‘The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child’.

Whilst the couple have kept pretty tight-lipped about the details surrounding their first born, the couple have revealed baby Donnelly should be making an arrival around September time.

Speaking at the BAFTA awards, Ali had shared : ‘I just wish it would come out now, that we could fast-forward to having the baby’ before adding, ‘We want to get on with it – we can’t wait’.

Us too, Ali, us too! Happy Father’s Day, Dec!