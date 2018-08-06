The singer was hospitalised last month following the shock incident

Demi Lovato has emotionally broken her silence almost two weeks after she was rushed to hospital following a suspected drug overdose.

The singer posted a heartfelt statement on Instagram last night in which she spoke of how she continues to fight a battle with ‘addiction’ and thanked fans for supporting her through such a tough time.

‘I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,’ Demi, 25, wrote in the note. ‘What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.

‘I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.’

Demi also paid tribute to her family and team as well as the medical staff who have treated her, without whom she said she ‘wouldn’t be here writing this letter’.

Now the music star plans to focus on her journey to recovery.

‘I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,’ she explained. ‘The love you have all shown will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.’

Fans have showed their support for Demi following her statement and flooded the comments section with messages wishing her well.

Demi was allegedly found unconscious at her home in Los Angeles on 24 July and treated with an anti-overdose medicine at the scene before being rushed to hospital.

The Camp Rock star has always been open about her struggles with addiction and recently admitted in her latest single Sober that she’d relapsed after six years without drink and drugs.

In the track she sings: ‘he sings: ‘Mommy, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore. And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.

‘I’m sorry that I’m here again, I promise I’ll get help/It wasn’t my intention, I’m sorry to myself.’