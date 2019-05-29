The Instagram model has shared a VERY sexy snap...

Stunning model Demi Rose Mawby has treated her nine million followers to another extremely sultry snap.

Wearing a tiny string bikini, the 24-year-old model’s busty chest was barely covered, as she posed on a luxury yacht in Spain.

Pairing her coral two-piece with an extravagant pair of sunglasses and wearing her long, brown locks in an effortlessly natural wave, Demi can be seen looking every inch a beach babe.

Captioning the sexy upload, the Birmingham born influencer simply penned: ‘Just me + you.’

Hoards of fans could barely contain their amazement of the gorgeous photo, with one writing: ‘Unbelievable body 😋,’ and another enviously addng: ‘Lord..what is self esteem 😭.’

Meanwhile some followers weren’t so keen on Demi’s barely-there swimwear, with one pointing out: ‘You need to go up a size on the bra it a tad bit too small,’ and one more joking: ‘me tryna wear the bikini I wore when I was 12.’

Sharing a more up close and personal pic, the Instagram sensation posted a selfie, showcasing her baby face as she gave fans an insight into her summer beauty routine.

She explained: ‘Mugshot! How I like to check my makeup 😌

I love wearing light tinted moisturiser, cheek tint, lip liner, highlight and gloss in the sun. Who would like to see a tutorial? Comment below 💖.’

Meanwhile, Demi took to her Instagram story to share some rather personal details with her supporters.

Uploading two comparison images side by side, she detailed the struggles of her eating disorder aged 17.

Beside the honest words, the social media star added: ‘I can’t believe that I got myself out of where I was! So greatful.’

Adding another message about her issues with food, Demi continued: ‘I changed my life around. No longer were restricting myself and constantly taking pictures of myself week by week getting skinnier and skinnier..

It took a lot of will power for me to stop hating myself and eating better.’