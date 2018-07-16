‘Didn’t recognise you!’ Lisa Armstrong wows fans with dramatic new look as Ant McPartlin split turns bitter

Looks like Lisa is moving on from her ex!

Lisa Armstrong has been spending some time in Los Angeles following her split from Ant McPartlin earlier this year.

And while taking some time out from sunning herself across the pond, the 41-year-old has undergone a complete hair transformation as she showed off a brand new look over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Lisa shared a snap of her freshly dyed peroxide blonde hair which has been cut into a short bob.

Clearly enjoying the sunny Californian weather, the make-up artist looks bronzed as she poses in an off-the-shoulder top with large hoop earrings.

Blonde #LAlife x A post shared by Lisa Armstrong (@lisaamkup) on Jul 13, 2018 at 8:33pm PDT

‘Blonde #LAlife x’, she wrote next to the selfie. And it didn’t take long for Lisa’s 22.3k followers to gush over the sassy snap, as one wrote: ‘Lisa you look amazing i wish you every happiness you deserve it’.

‘Wow I didn’t recognise you, you look fab’, said another, while a third added: ‘You look amazing!! LA agrees with you’.

And a fourth wrote: ‘Stunning. Love you blonde hair xx stay strong right behind you!!! ❤ ❤ enjoy the next stage of your life’.

And it looks like we’re not the only ones admiring Lisa’s style overhaul, as 1990s boyband star Dan Corsi – who was part of pop group Northern Line – also took to the comments section.

‘Hi stranger hope your ok,’ he wrote, before Lisa replied: ‘I’m good Hun, long time no see!! How’s you? X’.

This comes after Ant’s estranged wife made a big social media move recently when she deleted her Twitter cover photo of them together.

The Strictly make-up guru swapped the cosy picture – which showed her and Ant, 42, with their beloved dog Hurley – for one of her cuddling up to the pooch instead.

Unfortunately, following 11 years of marriage, the former couple’s break-up took a bitter turn when I’m A Celebrity host Ant was reported to be dating his personal assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett last month.

After hearing the rumours, furious Lisa hit out by posting several heartbroken messages on Twitter, accusing her ex of not even having the decency to tell her he’d moved on.

Let’s hope Lisa’s trip to LA makes her feel better!

