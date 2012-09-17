Miley Cyrus gives Hilary Duff gluten-free diet tips

Hollywood star wants to get her pre-baby figure back

Hilary Duff’s getting diet tips from her old Disney chum Miley Cyrus, 19.

Hilary, 24, is trying to shed a stone of baby weight after giving birth to son Luca Cruz Comrie.

‘Miley’s got her taking Pilates classes and eating a gluten-free diet,’ reveals our source.

Hilary married retired hockey player husband Mike Comrie, 31, in August 2010 and the couple were ‘overjoyed’ when their beautiful boy Luca arrived in March this year.

Read more celebrity diet secrets in Now – out every Tuesday!

SEE PICTURES Pregnant celebrities>>

NEW PICTURES Hilary Duff was a child star – see celebrities then and now>>

NEW PICTURES Hilary Duff and other celebrities who married in 2010>>