DOUBLE SHOCK SPLIT? Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson ‘end relationships with Diversity boyfriends’

Jade and Jesy are reportedly single again

Little Mix‘s Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson have reportedly both called time on their relationships.

Jade, 21, and Jesy, 23, started dating Diversity stars Sam Craske and Jordan Banjo two years ago but the girls are both said to be single again.

It’s thought that busy schedules might have played a part in the alleged break-ups.

It happened very recently for both couples,’ a source tells the Mirror.

While it’s strange timing and quite a coincidence that both girls were dating boys in the same dance troupe, it seemed to have stemmed from the amount of time they are able to spend together because of their conflicting schedules.

The girls are about to go on a huge US tour, which will see them spend the entire rest of the summer apart.

That’s tough for any relationship, but especially when the girls are still so young.’

Jesy briefly split from Jordan earlier this year but they soon rekindled their romance.

The news comes just a few weeks after Little Mix performed with Diversity on the Britain’s Got Talent final.

A Little Mix spokesperson declined to comment to Now Online.

Anna Francis