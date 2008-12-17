Duchess Of York Sarah Ferguson’s laptop stolen

Royal concerned thieves may access family photos

Duchess Of York Sarah Ferguson is said to be devastated after a laptop containing hundreds of personal photos was stolen on Thursday.

The computer was taken during a burglary at the Black Cat Sound And Vision studio in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire.

The computer had been taken there by an aide so the images could be downloaded and archived.

‘The photographs are of a sensitive nature so she can’t just take them along to her local shop to be printed,’ a source tells the Daily Mail.

‘It’s just a dreadful coincidence that the laptop was there when the premises were robbed. She desperately wants them back.’

Sarah, 49, is thought to have reported the incident to police.

Her spokesman declined to comment.

Stuck for the perfect Christmas gift? Save 30% when you subscribe to Now>>