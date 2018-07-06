The former lothario makes surprise assumption about the show's favourite couple...

He was booted off the island in a shock dumping on Thursday night, and now Love Island star Adam Collard has made a surprise prediction for everyone’s favourite couple – Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer.

Adam has revealed that Dani and Jack – who said their first ‘I love you’s’ this week – would get engaged NEXT WEEK if they could get a ring inside the villa.

When asked a question about who he predicts will get engaged first out of the couples, Adam revealed: ‘It’s got to be Jack and Dani, they would be engaged by next week if you managed to get a ring inside the villa, never mind next year!’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Despite being the strongest couple in the villa since the start, Dani and Jack’s romance was rocked by the arrival of his ex, Ellie Jones, last week.

With Jack away in Casa Amor, Dani went into meltdown over what was going to happen, insisting she knew their romance was ‘too good to be true’.

Thankfully, Jack missed Dani just as much as she did and the pair quickly said ‘I love you’ to each other once they were reunited in the villa.

READ MORE: DANNY DYER REACTS TO DANI’S NEW BOYFRIEND

And, even Dani’s famous father, Danny Dyer, approves of pen salesman, Jack.

According to her best pal, Kayleigh Short, the EastEnders actor plans to welcome Jack with ‘open arms’.

‘Because there is nothing really to dislike about Jack I think he’d get on well with Danny,’ she revealed.

Despite his ‘hardman’ reputation, Kayleigh admitted Danny is a ‘big softie’ at heart.

‘Danny isn’t scary at all, or intimidating,’ she added. ‘Because Jack is coming across so well and does seem so nice I don’t see any problems.

‘I think her family will welcome him with open arms.’

We hear wedding bells!