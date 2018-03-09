The actor claims another man on the flight slapped him

Former EastEnders actor Sid Owen was ‘thrown off a plane’ to the sounds of people shrieking ‘Rickaaay’ earlier this week.

The 42-year-old allegedly got involved in a heated spat with another passenger, an Arabic man in his 20s, who was sat in front of Sid on a British Airways flight from Dubai to London on March 7.

MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

According to reports, Sid was ‘slapped’ by the man after he complained that he was reclining in his seat before take off.

An onlooker claimed the actor was ‘agitated’ when he went to report the incident to staff after turning down a steward’s offer to sit them apart from each other.

‘We were at the gate when he came storming up the aisle shouting at a male steward, “Someone’s just slapped me”. He was extremely red, gesticulating and agitated,’ an apparent eyewitness told The Sun.

‘Apparently, the guy in front of him had reclined his seat and Sid Owen had objected. Then it turned into handbags.

READ MORE: DANNIELLA WESTBROOK REMOVED FROM FLIGHT

‘Everyone recognised him and was fed up at this little spat delaying us. We learned later that a steward offered to sit the two of them at opposite ends of the plane but they were so indignant they refused.’

It has been claimed that they were both marched off the flight by British Airways staff; with one enraged female passenger reportedly shouting ‘Rickaaay’, a reference to his EastEnders character and his soap wife Bianca, played by Patsy Palmer, who often screeched his name.

A spokeswoman for BA said: ‘Our highly trained cabin crew were on hand to help resolve a disagreement between two customers, which delayed the flight.’

Speaking to The Sun, Sid later simply confirmed: ‘I was assaulted.’

It is believed he took the next BA flight to Heathrow.

Yikes!