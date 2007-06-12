Eddie Murphy: I’ll stand by Mel B’s tot

Comedian says he’ll do right by baby Angel Iris if results prove he’s the daddy

Actor Eddie Murphy has vowed to ‘do the right thing’ if Mel B’s baby is his.

The Shrek star, 46, made the admission after leaving a Beverly Hills surgery where he was ordered to give a DNA sample yesterday.

The father-of-five – who dumped the Spice Girl after she became pregnant – denies he’s the dad of two-month-old baby Angel Iris.

Eddie avoided an ugly confrontation with Mel, 32 – who he hasn’t seen the bitter break-up late last year – by timing his arrival minutes after she’d left the surgery where she had a blood test.

The British singer is adamant Eddie is the father of her daughter. Now we’ll know for sure.