Eek! Vicky Pattison gets stressed out but couldn’t love Ex On The Beach star Emily Gillard any more

Geordie Shore's Vicky is worked up

Vicky Pattison has been getting in a bit of a state.

The Geordie Shore star scrunched up her face and pulled at her hair in a selfie yesterday as she admitted she was feeling frazzled.

‘Stressed out today…. Boooooo!!!! 😞😞😞😞,’ Vicky, 26, captioned the Instagram picture.

Despite her anguish, fans thought the reality star still managed to look pretty hot.

‘you’re to pretty to be stressed,’ one commented.

Another cheeky admirer Tweeted: ‘Still look a solid 10 stressed out.’

Vicky might have been a bit distracted but she still found time to send love to close pal Emily Gillard, who appears alongside her in new dating show Ex On The Beach.

‘Literally do not think I could love my @emilygillard_ anymore!!!’ the Newcastle lass told her followers.

‘Another week of @mtvex has been made by my girl!!! 😍😍😍😍’

Ex On The Beach is currently showing on MTV at 10pm on Tuesdays.

Anna Francis