Ella Henderson: Writing songs is my form of therapy

Since finding fame on The X Factor, Ella Henderson has learned to share her thoughts with the public via music

Whilst some pop stars have their tunes penned for them by other writers, Ella Henderson likes to make her songs much more personal.

The young singer – who found fame when she came sixth on The X Factor in 2012 – co-writes all of her tracks and admits that she pours very intimate feelings into them.

‘It’s my form of therapy,’ says Ella, 19. ‘It’s my way of letting my thoughts out.’

Needless to say it’s been strange for Ella to see how her private passion has become something she’s now sharing with fans all over the world, but she’s glad to see that listeners are connecting to her experiences through her music.

‘It was always my hobby and suddenly it became my job,’ the teen star from Lincolnshire explains.

‘The fact that people are interested in what I write means they’re relating to the same everyday situations I do.’

Even though she’s only 19, Ella has already been through enough to give her plenty of material for songwriting. The talented singer had a Number 1 hit with her debut track Ghost last year and went on to release her hugely successful album, Chapter One. It seems that fans of all ages can relate to Ella‘s personal tunes.

‘It’s amazing when I do a gig how many people of different ages come up to me afterwards and chat to me about songs,’ she reveals. ‘The emotions I feel are what any person can relate to.

‘Sometimes I’m just a narrator. It sounds like I’ve gone through this heartbreaking moment but not necessarily. I’ve probably just woken up and felt rubbish!’

In some of her tracks Ella unleashes a more aggressive side than we usually see in her. Mirror Man sees the star croon about a vain fella who’s certainly annoyed her a wee bit and she admits that it displays her in a whole new light.

‘It shows the sassy side of my character,’ Ella tells S Magazine. ‘It has a sense of female empowerment and it’s a side of me you’ll only see if you rub me up the wrong way.’

Go, Ella!

