We weren't expecting this...

Huge congratulations are in order as Ellie Goulding has announced she’s getting engaged to boyfriend of 18-months Caspar Jopling.

Rather unusually for a popstar, 31-year-old Ellie and her rower beau Casper revealed their happy news in the personal announcements section of The Times.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Following on from the well-to-do likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Kit Harington and Tom Daley, the pair released a statement which said: ‘Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding.

‘The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.’

Even fans of the Starry Eyed singer might be confused by the subtle declaration as it actually uses her real name, Elena. How very posh!

More: Congrats! Love Island’s Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde are engaged after the CUTEST proposal

The loved-up couple – who started dating back in 2016 – currently live together and split their time between New York and London.

And it looks like Ellie is ecstatic to be walking down the aisle with Caspar – an art dealer and rower who went to school at Eton College – as a source told The Sun: ‘The couple wanted to tell friends and family first.

‘She’s over the moon and has never felt so happy.’

Bonjour, Cannes A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on May 17, 2018 at 9:03am PDT

Meanwhile, while blonde bombshell Ellie usually likes to keep the details of her love life private, she recently opened up about her relationship, explaining how it’s affected her musical writing.

‘I am very happy but I do realise you need some darkness to draw on to create the best music’, she said.

‘But don’t worry — I’ve got plenty of darkness to draw on. There is enough going on in the world at the moment to get anyone down.’

The popstar has previously had high-profile romances with McFly’s Dougie Poynter, Beckhams’ bodyguard Bobby Rich and producer Skrillex, while she’s also been linked to the likes of Ed Sheeran and Niall Horan.

Well, we’re glad Ellie has found The One.