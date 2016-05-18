The star has revealed how CBT helped her take control of anxiety

On the surface of it, Ellie Goulding has it all going on – gorgeous looks, A-list friends and a career we’d kill for.

But now the star has revealed her previous battle with anxiety and panic attacks that left her unable to even leave the house.

MORE: Dougie Poynter makes heartbreaking Ellie Goulding confession: ‘Right now, it’s hard’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS HERE

Ellie, 29, told Canadian magazine Flare that she underwent Cognitive Behavioural Therapy to help her deal with the ‘debilitating’ attacks she suffered early in her career.

In the interview, the Love Me Like You Do singer said: ‘I was skeptical at first because I’d never had therapy, but not being able to leave the house was so debilitating. And this was when my career was really taking off.

‘My surroundings would trigger a panic attack, so I couldn’t go to the studio unless I was lying down in the car with a pillow over my face. I used to beat myself up about it.’

She also revealed that the issue has threatened to rear its ugly head since, but that she’s developed ways of keeping her anxiety in check.

‘There were a couple of times after I released [2015 album] Delirium when I was doing promo and thought, ‘Oh god, it’s coming back, it’s coming back’, but it didn’t,’ she said, adding: ‘I think my body has become quite good at controlling anxiety.’

Ellie recently revealed that she will be releasing a ‘very real documentary’ filmed during her Delirium world tour, saying she wants to show fans ‘what it is really like to tour and to have personal problems’ at the same time.

The star – who recently split from McFly’s Dougie Poynter for a second time – told heat: ‘I do like the idea of people seeing the real side of what I do.

‘I know my Instagram is all positive, because I like to promote positivity. But I also want people to see what it is really like to tour and to have personal problems, but you have to put them aside to perform. When you get up there, you forget everything.’

See Ellie’s interview with Flare in full at Flare.com