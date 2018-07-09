Love Island came under fire last week

We can’t be the only ones who’ve been totally sucked in by the drama of Love Island. This is basically us every time there’s a re coupling…

But while Georgia and Jack’s did-they-didn’t-they kiss had the whole nation cringing from their sofas on Sunday, it was ITV2 favourites Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham who hit the headlines last week.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

It all started when 21-year-old Dani was shown footage of her boyfriend Jack coming face-to-face with his ex Ellie Jones while over in Casa Amor, which left her crying her eyes out in the Beach Hut.

More: Awks! Love Island fans have a surprising reaction as new Jack REJECTS Laura after she tries to win him back

The upsetting scenes then led to 2,500 viewers complaining to Ofcom, with many furious fans even accusing the ITV2 show of ’emotional abuse.’

And now it looks like the stars are wading into the row, as Peter Andre‘s wife Emily has warned producers to ‘be careful’ when it comes to messing with people’s emotions.

Writing in her OK! column, the mum-of-two said: ‘Ofcom has received over 2,500 complaints over the way Dani Dyer was treated after being shown a video of her boyfriend Jack Fincham seeing his former girlfriend Ellie Jones walk into the villa.

‘It did seem to put her through unnecessary stress, so I didn’t think that was acceptable. She is a real person with real emotions, so the producers have to be careful.’

At the time, an Ofcom spokesperson told The Sun: ‘We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate.’

Meanwhile, it looks like 28-year-old Emily isn’t the only one hooked on Love Island in her household as hubby Pete has also been giving his opinion on everyone’s favourite dating show.

‘Damn it, I’m hooked,’ Pete, 45, recently told his followers earlier this month as he filmed himself travelling in a car. ‘Didn’t think it would happen, but I’m hooked.’

Damn it #loveisland2018 A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Jun 26, 2018 at 1:11am PDT

It’s nothing to be ashamed of, guys!