Jamie and Emily... Jemily?!

She’s fresh from the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle and scrubbing up with a well-deserved hot bubble bath. Yup, Emily Atack is a girl after our own heart!

Having bid farewell to the Australian outback as a fully fledged Jungle princess (and the current King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp‘s right hand woman), Emily has firmly secured her position as a sweetheart of the nation.

Nestled into a bed of bubbles, the 28-year-old actress looked well settled in and ready for a night away from the jungle creepy crawlies.

‘Beats a stand up wash in Croc Creek 🦖🛁,’ she captioned the shot.

Fans have been quick to comment on Emily’s post following her hugely popular stint on the hit show.

‘You did amazing in there well done you! Well deserved bubble bath 😂,’ one shared, whilst another added: ‘Well done on an amazing Jungle journey Emily!’

One cheeky follower even commented: ‘I hope Jamie Redknapp took that picture!’

And, having made no secret of her affections towards Harry’s son Jamie, a number of ITV viewers have kept their fingers crossed for some post-Jungle romance for Emily and Harry’s son…

Having urged Harry to set her up with the former footballer, all eyes have been on a potential Jamie and Emily (Jemily?!) rendezvous…

And it would appear that Jamie has finally broken his silence – revealing his thoughts on the potential budding romance!

Speaking to Dan Saunders on TalkSPORT’s Alan Brazil Breakfast Show, Harry was asked if it was more likely that Liverpool would win the Champions League or if he’d take Emily out on a date.

‘Ah Deano come on. Leave it out,’ an embarrassed Jamie responded.

Cryptically, he then added: ‘Listen, she’s a very nice girl, isn’t she. Let’s leave it at that?!’

We’re going to take that as a yes to the date, Jamie!