Here's a few things you might not know about the blonde...



She’s admitted she’s looking for love, and we’re pretty sure Emily Atack won’t be short of admirers on this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The pretty blonde is starring on the ITV reality show alongside the likes of John Barrowman, Rita Simons and Nick Knowles – but just how did she blag a spot…

Who is Emily Atack?

Emily is a 28-year-old actress, best-known for her role playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in hit TV series The Inbetweeners, She has also starred in films such as Dad’s Army, Ibiza Undead and The Tourist.

Emily, who was born in Luton, is the daughter of actress/comedian Kate Robbins and musician Keith Atack, formerly of pop band Child.

But her famous connections don’t end there as her first cousin twice removed is Beatles frontman Sir Paul McCartney ― her grandmother’s cousin. She is also the niece to actress Amy Robbins, who is known for playing Dr Jill Weatherill in ITV’s medical drama The Royal.

Does Emily Atack have a boyfriend?

Emily has been linked to One Direction singer Harry Styles in the past, but she’s currently single and looking for love.

According to recent reports, Emily has begged I’m A Celeb bosses to find her a boyfriend whilst she’s in the jungle.

In a video filmed before she entered camp, Emily giggles to the camera and says: ‘Put a nice bloke in there that I can sit and chat to. Well you know, I’m single it might be fun.’

She added: ‘And never say never (to finding a romance in the camp)’. We are in a situation where we are all not going to smell our best, nor look our best and I can’t really imagine it happening but hey, who knows!? It’s a bit of fun.’

Emily is also expected to spill the beans on her close relationship with Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh, after they were pictured looking cosy in a pub together a few years ago.

Will Emily Atack win I’m A Celebrity 2018?

Emily hasn’t exactly confessed to being a jungle Jane – in fact, she’s pretty concerned about ‘all my nightmares becoming a reality’.

‘Bugs, snakes, rats, the thought of a cockroach in my knick knacks… oh god, the more I think about it, the more I realise what I’m doing,’ she screamed.

Revealing what she’ll crave most from home, she added: ‘I’m gonna miss my food. I’m obsessed with food. I love food. And I’m gonna miss wine!’