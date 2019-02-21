You go girl!

Emily Atack has lashed out at cruel trolls who said she looked fat in her figure-hugging dress at the 2019 BRIT Awards last night.

The I’m A Celebrity…Get MeOut Of Here! runner-up looked stunning in a one-shouldered white gown, which featured a thigh-high split, as she posed with confidence on the red carpet at London’s O2 Arena.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Jesy Nelson flashes her bra as she leaves BRIT Awards after-party alone as Little Mix cosy up to their boyfriends

However, she later revealed that her dress choice had received some harsh criticism from trolls who mocked her weight.

One person wrote: ‘Watch the tummy,’ while another added: ‘When pizza night is your world……am I right?’

Brushing off the jibes, Emily told the trolls exactly what they could do with their hate.

She said: ‘To all the lovely comments lots of you say to me, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

‘To those who continue to call me fat.. have a wonderful evening, and then go and f*** yourself. All the best. X’

Many of Emily’s followers rushed to support the actress, with one commenting: ‘Have I really just read that people are body shaming Emily Atack?

‘I’d kill for that figure. She looks amazing… if you think emily atack is “fat” ?!?!?! you blind as hell sorry what now.’

Another said: ‘These people who insult you would love to have your figure I know I would.’

A third added: ‘Well said, ignore all the jealous haters in this world, you are beautiful and have an amazing figure.’

This isn’t the first time Emily’s weight has come under attack from trolls, with her revealing in December she has been targeted for her appearance in the jungle.

‘I’m enjoying all the lovely things people are saying. And ignoring allthe s**t things people have said to me online,’ she told The Sun.

‘You know what it’s like. They’re trolls. It’s so important to appreciate the nice things. I’m not going to worry about the crappy things they’re saying about me.’