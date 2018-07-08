The TV presenter invited friends to wear their wedding dresses - and they even watched the England match!

Emma and Matt Willis celebrated their 10-year anniversary earlier this week. And, to mark the milestone, they renewed their wedding vows with a star-studded bash.

The couple invited their nearest and dearest – including A-list pals Rochelle Humes and Fearne Cotton – to celebrate with them and Stephen Mulhern officiated the service after getting especially ordained for the occasion.

Sharing a snap from inside the reception with her handsome beau Marvin, Rochelle wrote: ‘What a magical day !!! Yesterday I was back in a Wedding Dress to celebrate 10 years of @emmawillisofficial @mattjwillis marriage, their day really was as special as they are. Here’s to many more…P.S I’d marry him again tomorrow..’

Busted star Matt Willis also roped in his close pals, McFly, to perform, and shared a video of Emma thoroughly enjoying their music.

There was even a screen for guests to watch the England vs. Sweden World Cup quarter final, according to an insider.

Days before the party, Matt gushed over his wife of 10 years on Instagram.

‘I actually managed to hang on to her for 10 years… I’m still not sure how? I know I’m punching before you all comment that! I am the luckiest guy in the world,’ he wrote.

‘I get to spend the rest of my life with this kind beautiful powerful woman. She is the most amazing wife and mother and I could not be more proud to be her husband. Thank you for the best years of my life..’ Aw!

So what is the secret to their happy marriage? Being happy, apparently.

‘Be happy! The thing is, people say that [a happy marriage is] quite a bit deal in showbiz, but the same happens in non-showbiz,’ she revealed.

‘And people get divorced all the time, it’s just not in the papers.

‘If you can make it work, then good.’