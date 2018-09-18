Not one to show off her incredible figure, the host often accessorised with huge scarves and baggy jackets.
But ten years – and three babies – later, Emma has totally come into her own and is regularly seen rocking some seriously glam looks on the red carpet, and don’t even get us started on her CBB outfits…
So, let’s take a look back at Emma Willis’ amazing transformation…
1/24
Emma and Matt looked fresh faced when they stepped out for a romantic date in 2005.
Credit: Steve Dutton/REX/Shutterstock
2/24
Hitting the red carpet with her man, Emma opted for casual cropped trousers and vest.
Credit: Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock
3/24
In her early presenting days Emma kept things laid back in baggy trousers and t-shirts.
Credit: Ben Melvin/REX/Shutterstock
4/24
Celebrating her other half’s I’m A Celebrity win in 2006, Emma looked relaxed as she posed for the cameras.
Credit: Cameron Laird/REX/Shutterstock
5/24
Back on the red carpet, the telly star opted for a baby pink number in 2007.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
6/24
Emma got a TV transformation when she landed a presenting role on I’m A Celebrity’s spin off.
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
7/24
The star glammed up for The Orange British Academy Film Awards in 2008.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
8/24
Wearing her trademark black, Emma looked chic at a swanky showbiz do.
Credit: Joanne Davidson/REX/Shutterstock
9/24
Pregnant Emma was keen to show off her blossoming baby bump in this tight dress.
Credit: James Curley/REX/Shutterstock
10/24
After giving birth to baby number one with Matt, Emma hit the hairdressers and dyed her hair blonde.
Credit: Graham Stone/REX/Shutterstock
11/24
In 2010, Emma was back to her signature look as she opted for a casual blazer and trouser combo.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
12/24
At the Brit Awards in 2011, the TV star kept things cute in a white tea-dress.
Credit: Joanne Davidson/REX/Shutterstock
13/24
Bagging herself a regular spot on This Morning, Emma kept things low key.
Credit: Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock
14/24
Wow! The star looked seriously glamorous at this star studded red carpet in December 2012.
Credit: Joanne Davidson/REX/Shutterstock
15/24
Ahoy there matey! How cuuuute is Emma’s bump here?!
16/24
Emma certainly stole the spotlight at Glamour Magazine’s Women of the Year Awards in 2013.
Credit: Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
17/24
After landing herself the job as host of Big Brother, Emma followed in Davina’s footsteps with this monochrome outfit.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
18/24
The TV favourite took over our screens once again as host of The Voice in 2014.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
19/24
The mum-of-three wowed on the red carpet at the National Television Awards in 2015.
Credit: Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock
20/24
Two years ago, Emma was back to her best during Celebrity Big Brother.
Credit: James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock
21/24
We can’t get over how amazing she looked at the ITV gala in 2016.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
22/24
Who needs a ball gown when you look this good in a suit?
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
23/24
After dyeing her hair yet again, Emma dazzled at the British Academy Television Awards in May this year.
Credit: James Gourley/BAFTA/REX/Shutters
24/24
And the glam star didn’t disappoint at the Celebrity Big Brother final.