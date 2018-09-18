We barely recognise her!

Let’s face it, Emma Willis is an absolute babe.

Ever since she hit our screens on MTV back in 2002, the presenter’s career has gone from strength to strength – and she’s now one of the most popular telly stars out there.

Regularly presenting prime time shows such as This Morning, The Voice and of course, Big Brother we’ve come to know the 42-year-old as a total style icon.

But it hasn’t always been feline flicks, smokey eyes and chic suits for Emma as she’s undergone a major showbiz transformation over the years.

Long before she married husband Matt Willis in 2008, the presenter preferred to keep things effortlessly casual in jeans and t-shirts.

Not one to show off her incredible figure, the host often accessorised with huge scarves and baggy jackets.

But ten years – and three babies – later, Emma has totally come into her own and is regularly seen rocking some seriously glam looks on the red carpet, and don’t even get us started on her CBB outfits…

So, let’s take a look back at Emma Willis’ amazing transformation…