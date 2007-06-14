Enrique Iglesias’s secret shame

Singer accidentally set fire to family dog

Hunky singer Enrique Iglesias has admitted that, when he was a child, he accidentally set fire to the family dog.

Enrique, now 32, explains that he was just trying to scare the mutt.

‘When I was little we had this very hairy dog,’ he tells ITV’s Orange Playlist. ‘I threw a sparkler to scare it and the sparkler got caught in its hair and the dog caught on fire. It was running all over the house.’

Miraculously, the dog survived. ‘Half the dog was burned and I got grounded for three months,’ says Enrique. ‘I felt so bad.’

Quite right. Poor little doggy.