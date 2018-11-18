How the Essex girl traded in her TOWIE beginnings for a multimillion- pound lifestyle

She’s swapped TOWIE’s blingtastic vajazzles for a seriously impressive engagement rock – and that’s not all that’s changed since Kate Wright quietly left her Essex hometown to build a life with her new fiancé, football legend Rio Ferdinand.

Now that Rio, 40, popped the question to Kate, 27, the former reality TV star has kissed goodbye to everything from her regular Essex haunts to her favourite holiday destinations.

Here’s what’s changed for Kate…

A-list trips

Back in 2009, Kate’s favourite holiday spot was Marbella. In fact, she loved it so much that she made her TOWIE debut in 2015 there.

These days, she’s traded in Marbs for ultra-luxe vacays with Rio.

Their favourites include the 5* St Regis in Abu Dhabi (complete with its own helipad, butler service and rooms with 360-degree views) and Cavo Tagoo, regularly tipped as ‘the best hotel in Mykonos’.

Working out

While Kate has stayed loyal to her Essex PT pal, Michael Evans – @michaelevansfitness – she’s swapped dingy basement gym workouts with him for something more luxurious.

Kate regularly takes to Instagram to document her hardcore workouts with both Michael and Rio in her swanky new home gym.

Featuring an impressive selection of weights, machines and floor space, the high-tech workout room with views out onto the couple’s lush garden, sure beats your average no-frills gym.

Insta promos

Now, she’s busy promoting big-money brands like Panasonic in glossy shoots and Insta videos.

But cast your mind back a few years, and Kate was promoting items including Unique Avenue mermaid blankets, Bling Unique Boutique Swarovski crystal flip-flops and teeth whitening services from Essex salon, Sei Bella.

Her Depop account still says: “Selling my TOWIE outfits and everyday wear. No returns. Will combine postage, just ask!”

Friendships

Back in her TOWIE days, Kate’s BFFs included Danielle Armstrong and Georgia Kousoulou, who she would regularly join on the party circuit.

Now, after declaring: ‘I’m taking a step back from the public eye,” following her TOWIE exit, Kate has stayed true to her word and removed herself from the limelight.

Instead, her days are spent with Rio and his three children.

Party circuit

Just three years ago, Kate’s favourite restaurant was the infamous Sheesh in Chigwell, where she’d visit with pals Lydia Bright, Chloe Lewis and Georgia Kousoulou, as well as enjoying wild nights out in Ibiza.

But things have definitely taken an upmarket turn. Lately, Kate has uploaded a photo of herself swigging Champagne at a Fendi event, as well as joining Rio at this year’s TV BAFTAs for his win.

She even supported children’s charity, Matt Haycox Foundation, at the Houses of Parliament.