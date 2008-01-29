Eva Longoria: My aunt’s ghost came to find me

Desperate housewives star says she's been contacted by the dead

Eva Longoria admits she’s fascinated by the paranormal.

The actress, who plays an obsessed dead fiancée in new film Over Her Dead Body, says the movie has fuelled her fascination with the spirit world.

‘I’ve had my cards read, and I’ve had my palm read, and I’ve had a psychic tell me things,’ she says.

But the Desperate Housewives star’s spookiest experience was when she was approached by a total stranger.

‘A woman came up to me on the streets who I didn’t know, and said, “Your aunt’s spirit won’t leave me alone until I come to tell you that she’s here”,’ Eva told GMTV this week.

Eva, 32, has denied recent pregnancy rumours but confirms that she and husband Tony Parker, 26, would like to have a large family.

