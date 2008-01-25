Eva Longoria spotted buying baby clothes…

…but they’re for pregnant friend Jennifer Lopez

Eva Longoria set tongues wagging again on Wednesday when she was spotted buying baby clothes from Dolce & Gabbana.

But the Desperate Housewives star’s rep has revealed that Eva, 32, was simply shopping for mum-to-be Jennifer Lopez, 38.

Reports that Eva might be pregnant herself first emerged a couple of weeks ago when she was snapped with a curvier figure.

The actress denies she’s expecting and blames the writers’ strike for her fuller figure.

‘I keep telling everyone that I’ve gained 10lb just being on strike,’ she recently told People.com.

Meanwhile, rumours abound that J-Lo is expecting twins because of her exceptionally large 7-month bump.

Leanne Ridgley