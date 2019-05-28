Here’s what you need to know about the 2019 Love Island cast

Love Island 2019 is nearly here!

With series five of ITV’s Love Island set to begin in less than a week, the line up for the dating show has FINALLY been revealed. Here’s the key details you need to know about the 2019 cast…

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Amber Gill

Instagram handle: @amberrosegill

Geordie beauty therapist Amber has described herself as ‘sassy and a bit of a diva’ and has confessed she loves to get her own way.

The self-confessed princess seems to love a selfie or two, and regularly shares stuning snaps from very glam looking nights out.

Yewande Biala

Instagram handle: @yewande_biala

Super clever Yewande is a scientist from Dublin. The 23-year-old brainbox graduated from the Athlone Institute of Technology with a First Class Honours degree in Biotechnology in 2016.

Describing potential flames’ usual reactions to her career, she said: ‘When I tell guys I’m a scientist, I don’t think they really say much, I think it’s just the look of shock and horror a little bit.’

She’s hoping to find the love of her life in the villa, although she’s admitted she’s ‘really, really bad at flirting’.

Joseph Garratt

Instagram handle: @josephgarratt

Dubbing himself as ‘The Sandwich Man’ 22-year-old caterer Joe is heading into the villa of love, after supposedly being ‘the friendzone type kid’.

The 22-year-old from London revealed he went on to have ‘a glow up’ when he grew up, describing himself as a ‘late bloomer’.

Lucie Donlan

Instagram handle: @lucierosedonlan

Lucie is a 21-year-old surfer chick from Cornwall and can be seen frolicking bikini clad on the beach or posing with her board in almost all of her Instagram snaps.

She previously dated former 2018 Islander Charlie Frederick after his brief stint on the show last series.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the blonde hunk: ‘It was a bit of a holiday romance. If you ask me, it was really good, her family were great but it didn’t work out.’

The 23-year-old who had a fling with model Hayley Hughes during his time in the villa went on to question Lucie’s intentions in joining the dating show, telling the publication: ‘She’ll get a couple of Instagram followers on the way, if you know what I mean. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get the Z-list fame.’

Anton Danyluk

Instagram handle: @anton_danyluk

Gym owner Anton is an extremely ab-y 24-year-old from Scotland and puts his perfected figure to good use as a fitness model.

The health fanatic seems to put in lots of work to look as hunky as he does and it seems to be paying off! Anton claims to ‘always get the nicest looking girl’.

Callum Macleod

Instagram handle: @callum_macleod

Aircraft engineer Callum from South Wales has dished the details on his type of girl, confessing he’s ‘not that fussy’ when it comes to looks.

Explaining how the girls in the villa can win his heart, the 28-year-old added: ‘If I can be what I’m like around the boys around them, and they actually like me for it, I’ll stick a ring on it!’

Anna Vakili

Instagram handle: @annavakili_

Pharmasist Anna’s dream celeb man is Tom Hardy, but the 28-year-old Iranian brunette has confessed she’s feeling the pressure from her parents to find love.

She said: ‘Having middle eastern parents, I’m at that age now where they are on my case, like, “You’re 28-years-old Anna, you need to find someone, you need to get married, you need to have kids!”’

Sherif Lanre

Instagram handle: @sherif_lanre

Londoner Sherif is both a chef and a semi-professional rugby player and the 20-year-old has confessed he’s known as a ‘player’.

Despite the nickname, the foodie has insisted it’s not down to a reputation for cheating, adding ‘I just don’t really waste time’.

Amy Hart

Instagram handle: @amyhartxo

Blonde beauty Amy worked as a British Airways airhostess for eight years, before quitting to take on life in the villa.

She said: ‘Life as an airhostess is really fast paced, you’re here there and everywhere which makes finding a boyfriend really impossible.’

The 26-year-old flight attendant from Worthing once went viral after she shared a snap alongside One Direction member, Liam Payne.

Tommy Fury

Instagram handle: @tommytntfury

Having been rumoured to be part of the Love Island line up since his brother Tyson Fury let the news slip, it has been confirmed that the boxing legend’s younger sibling is heading into the villa.

The 20-year-old from Manchester has followed in Tyson’s footprints and also packs punches for a living.

Hinting at what he’s set to offer the Love Island ladies, the buff sportsman cheekily revealed: ‘I like to think I’m the full package…from the waist down.’

Curtis Pritchard

Instagram handle: @curtispritchard12

Dancer Curtis is also related to a famous face. The 23-year-old from Shropshire is the younger brother of Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard.

The boogying boy has also appeared as a pro on Ireland’s version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars.

The curly haired telly star hit headlines last year after he and AJ were attacked in a nightclub.

Michael Griffiths

Instagram handle: @mac_griffiths_

Tatted hunk Michael is a fire fighter from Liverpool and has been tackling blazes for almost eight years.

When he’s not battling flames, the 27-year-old spends his time hitting the gym hard and is even a personal trainer.

He’s certainly not shy when it comes to showing off his shredded physique and often shares snaps of his bod on social media.