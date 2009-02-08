Craig Revel Horwood: I don’t want a family

Strictly Come Dancing judge thinks he’s too old to become a dad

Craig Revel Horwood doesn’t want to have children – because he thinks the planet is crowded enough as it is.

‘There’s too many people in the world already,’ he tells Now Online. ‘The population is just soaring out of control.’

Craig, 44, who is in a gay relationship, also doesn’t think becoming a dad would be practical.

‘I don’t have the time,’ he adds. ‘If I was 25 again, then great, but I’m not. I’m 44 and I don’t want to be starting a family at my age.

‘Plus, I’m in love with a bloke and I don’t really want to go down that full-on adoption route. I’m over that. I’ve got a million nieces and nephews, so I’ve got enough family there.’

Craig’s new musical production of Sunset Boulevard is running at the Comedy Theatre until 18 April 2009.

