His time in the villa might be over, but things are only just heating up for Eyal.

With Eyal Booker‘s departure throwing off all the combined and aligned chakras of the Love Island villa, we couldn’t help but feel a teeny bit concerned for our fave hippy.

You know what they say – all is well and good in the game of love, until a certain Megan comes along and ruins your whole entire villa life.

However, we shouldn’t have worried… as the curly headed ‘fella has been making big waves in his love life – and probably looking a lil’ something like this right now…

So much so, Eyal has now revealed that he had returned back home to Blighty to a few messages from a certain Miss Amber Davies.

Yup, as in last years winner of Love Island. Small world, eh?! Maybe now Eyal will find someone that remembers the name of his beloved dog, *cough cough* Hayley…

Speaking on the Capital Breakfast show with Roman Kemp, the former Islander was questioned on the status of his love life since leaving the villa – revealing quite a lot has been going down in the DM’s.

As expected, Eyal’s direct messages have been seeing a new breath of life – and the 22-year-old model has had some famous faces have been hitting up his hotline, confessing ‘there are a couple of blue tickers floating around’.

When quizzed whether Kem’s ex-girlfriend had been in Eyal’s inbox, Eyal had began laughing – to which Roman joked ‘Amber stop’, only for Eyal to reply ‘Amber don’t stop’.

And if that wasn’t confirmation enough, the radio show later tweeted a clip of the exchange with the caption: ‘It looks like @Amber_Davies7 has a type… And Eyal found that out straight after leaving #LoveIsland, didn’t he?’.

Whilst Amber is yet to comment on the allegations, the Welsh native *did* take to Instagram to post a snap with a rather interesting caption…. Posing in hot pink, Amber has captioned her snap ‘make them boys wink’.

Yup… we think it’s fair to assume Eyal has been doing *quite* a bit of winking at our Amber.

