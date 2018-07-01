A trailer for tonight's show has revealed some pretty explosive scenes, but there's one in particular that's left fans of the show in shock.

Love Island star Jack Fincham has been nothing but loyal to new girlfriend Dani Dyer, with the pair favourite to win the show at the end of its eight-week run.

But in some shocking new footage, it appears that the cheeky Essex lad has stolen a midnight kiss from glam ex Ellie Jones, who he was recently reunited with Casa Amor – but is all it seems?

Jack wouldn’t be the first coupled-up lad on the show to lavish his attentions on a new islander. Many other of the boys who looked pretty loved up before the stay at Casa Amor, have easily ‘had their head turned’…

Despite being coupled up with Georgia Steel, Josh Denzel is seen getting very cosy with stunner Kazimir Crossley. Meanwhile, Georgia been dutifully rebuffing any advances from newbies back at the original villa. Awks.

Viewers were shocked and appalled to see Jack doing the dirty on Dani.

“NO WAY WAS JACK JUST KISSING ELLIE IN BED!!! #LoveIsland,” tweeted one fan.

“Just caught up, was that Jack and Ellie kissing in Sunday’s preview? #LoveIsland” wrote another.

Luckily for fans of the couple – and Jack, who’d have to face the wrath of Dani’s dad – the drama was all down to case of mistaken identity.

The couple getting frisky under the cover was actually Samira Mighty and newbie Frankie Foster.

And Jack quite clearly only has eyes for Dani.

“She is my girlfriend and I want to be with her, I miss her and I want to see her, I do,” he told Josh.

Aww so sweet!