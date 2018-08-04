The former Atomic Kitten star says she wants to go under the knife again

Kerry Katona is one celeb who’s always been strikingly honest with her fans, and last week she revealed her insecurities over her ‘saggy’ boobs.



Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-five insisted that she ‘definitely needs’ new breasts – poking fun at her own body.

The 37-year-old shared a topless snap – covering her nipples with flame emojis – and joked: “Health and safety!!! Have to wear a hard hat everytime I take my bra off as I trip over my nipples!!”

MORE: For all the latest celebrity news

Despite the lighthearted nature of Kerry’s comment, some followers quickly saw through it and begged her to love the skin she’s in.

One wrote: “Please don’t have anymore operations your boobs are fine!” Another complimented her saying,: “You look amazing!! You are perfect the way you are.” Another added: “Noooo… stay natural!! Seen tooo many disasters. Learn to love the body you were born with x.”

Kerry admitted back in February that she wanted a fourth boob job to fix her ‘saggy’ breasts, having shed three stone. At the time she said: “I would love a boob uplift, because my boobs sag a bit due to my weight loss, so why not?”

It’s possible seeing pal Katie Price recently strip to show off the results of multiple operations has caused Kerry’s insecurities to resurface. But a fan warned Kerry against turning into the former glamour model and said: “Your boobs are fine, be proud of your body, your a real woman, and should embrace who you are, don’t go all Katie price on us now xx.”

Kerry, you look fab just the way you are!